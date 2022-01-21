Search

21 Jan 2022

Eamonn Brophy warns St Mirren against complacency in Scottish Cup clash at Ayr

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Eamonn Brophy recalled being on the end of a big cup shock earlier in his career as the St Mirren striker warned against complacency at Ayr.

Saints face a trip to Somerset Park to face a team under the fresh management of Lee Bullen in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Brophy played in the first of Hamilton’s three recent defeats by bottom-tier Annan six years ago.

“I remember when I was at Hamilton and we went down to Annan and they were in League Two and ended up beating us 4-1, so these cup competitions are very difficult,” the former Accies and Kilmarnock striker said.

“Just because it’s a lower-league opposition doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy game. We need to certainly be on our game to go through because Ayr will certainly be up for it.”

Manager Jim Goodwin is relishing the challenge.

“I am really looking forward to it,” said Goodwin, who has striker Kristian Dennis back from illness.

“The last time I played down there was a really important one with Alloa. We needed a point to stay in the Championship and it was a great atmosphere.

“It always seems to be very vibrant, the fans down there are very energetic and are so close to the pitch. It’s a real old-school ground with terracing all around and the shed end.

“It should be a fantastic game and one some of the younger players have never experienced before.

“We have sold something like 1,700 tickets and it should make for a great occasion.”

