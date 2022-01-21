Search

21 Jan 2022

Dundee announce pre-contract signing of Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Dundee have announced the pre-contract signing of Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals for the Jags this season and had also been linked with the likes of Motherwell and St Johnstone.

Dundee said in a statement: “Zak will sign a deal until 2025 when his contract at Firhill expires in the summer.”

The former Rangers youth player had loan spells with Falkirk and Plymouth before moving to Firhill and his age will mean Thistle are due a compensation fee in the summer.

With Cillian Sheridan out long term, Jason Cummings on his way to Central Coast Mariners and the future of Leigh Griffiths uncertain, Dundee manager James McPake is likely to want Rudden in immediately.

But Thistle sent a warning over any potential January move.

After acknowledging Dundee’s announcement, the cinch Championship club said: “The club reiterates that Zak is an important member of our first team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window.”

