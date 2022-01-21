Search

22 Jan 2022

Alex Lowry earns Giovanni Van Bronckhorst praise after ‘dream’ Rangers debut

Alex Lowry earns Giovanni Van Bronckhorst praise after ‘dream’ Rangers debut

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Alex Lowry admitted  a dream came true when he scored a debut goal in Rangers’ 4-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round win over Stirling Albion at Ibrox.

The 18-year-old midfielder replaced injured Ianis Hagi after 12 minutes of the tie and gave the home fans a glimpse of the future in the 31st minute with a well-taken finish.

Skipper James Tavernier scored a penalty and then had one saved by Binos keeper Blair Currie, before second-half goals from striker Cedric Itten and Fashion Sakala confirmed a place in the next round for the Scottish champions.

Lowry told Premier Sports: “It’s a dream come true. I have been here since I was 10 and scoring out there was just a dream. I never expected the opportunity tonight.

“As soon as Ianis went down I thought I might get something. When I got called over I was just buzzing.

“There were a bit of nerves coming on, but when I started to relax I thought I did not too bad – a couple of sloppy moments, but I can work on them on the training ground.”

Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hailed the teenager, saying:  “He’s still a young player with many things to improve, but if you see this game he is at a good level already.

“I’m happy for him to make his debut and I’m ready to develop him even further.

“You want to give academy players a pathway to the first team. Of course, if I put him in it’s because I have trust in him and his abilities.

“When he is performing like this, of course he makes his manager very proud.

“Not only me, but the club and the academy. I think they are providing us with some good talents and hopefully he can continue his development.”

On Hagi’s injury, Van Bronckhorst said: “He’s okay. He has some problems, so we have to wait until tomorrow to see what he actually has.”

Binos boss Darren Young was pleased by the way his side stuck to their task and hopes they can take the positive parts of their performance into their cinch League Two campaign.

He said: “The players are gutted but happy with certain aspects of how they played.

“You could see the quality, class and pace of Rangers and as soon as they get into those kinds of areas they are a bit more ruthless and kill you off and they did that tonight.

“We probably played more defensively, but you would expect that against a team like Rangers and we can use that.

“I was really happy with the talking, the way they were helping each other out and the way they were organising.

“So if they can take that on board and be a bit more attack-minded when we are playing teams in our own league, I’m looking forward to that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media