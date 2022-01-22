Dunfermline deny Inverness victory with late Steven Lawless penalty

Inverness missed the chance to close to within a point of cinch Championship leaders Arbroath after a late penalty saw Dunfermline hold Caley Thistle to a 1-1 draw.
Shane Sutherland put the visitors in front six minutes before the break, firing past Owain Fon Williams after good work from Reece McAlear.
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers kept out a close-range effort from substitute Kevin O’Hara early in the second half.
But he could not prevent Dunfermline from levelling things up 10 minutes before the end, as Steven Lawless scored from the penalty spot after David Carson had handled in the box.
