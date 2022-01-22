Search

22 Jan 2022

Leigh Griffiths’ penalty enough for Dundee at Dumbarton

Leigh Griffiths’ penalty enough for Dundee at Dumbarton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Leigh Griffiths scored from the penalty spot as Dundee progressed into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 victory at League One Dumbarton.

Dundee rarely threatened as they found it hard to break through a resolute Dumbarton defence, but the Dark Blues did enough to snap a six-game losing streak.

Senior players Griffiths, Charlie Adam, Paul McMullan, Adam Legzdins and Liam Fontaine were all left out as James McPake made five changes to the side that lost at Livingston on Tuesday.

The visitors started on the front foot. A cross by Cammy Kerr found Jordan McGhee who sent a header into the path of Danny Mullen but he could not nod in at the far post.

Luke McCowan saw a 30-yard strike clear the crossbar before McGhee forced a save from Sam Ramsbottom with a thumping 25-yard effort.

Dumbarton came into the game as the half progressed. Ross MacLean had a delicate back-heel kept out by Ian Lawlor and Connor Duthie had a shot skim the bar five minutes before the break.

Stevie Farrell’s side were reduced to 10 men a minute before the interval when MacLean elbowed Kerr before the hosts were due to take a free-kick. Referee Colin Steven had no hesitation in sending the forward off.

Dundee took the lead after 63 minutes.

Max Anderson broke into the area and his cutback struck the arm of Joe McKee. Up stepped Griffiths who dispatched the ball into the bottom left-hand corner despite Ramsbottom getting a hand to it.

McMullan made an impact for the visitors after coming on, finding Anderson who pulled the trigger but a block by Paddy Boyle denied the midfielder.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media