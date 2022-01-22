Stranraer rewarded late on as Matt Yates penalty sees off Cowdenbeath

Matt Yates’ 85th-minute penalty finally broke bottom side Cowdenbeath’s resolve as Stranraer claimed a 1-0 cinch League Two victory.
It was Stranraer’s first game since the death of chairman Shaun Niven aged 52, with a minute’s applause taking place before kick-off.
Yates burst into the Blue Brazil box early on only to shoot wide of the far post and not long afterwards Scott Robertson was denied by a last-ditch challenge after latching on to Paul Woods’ cutback.
Darryl Duffy’s snapshot found Cammy Gill’s gloves before the break as Stranraer continued to push forward.
Craig Ross headed a looping free-kick off-target as the hour mark approached and it was not until the last five minutes that Stranraer finally got the winner their display deserved, with Yates converting a spot-kick following a foul amid a scramble to grab the points.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.