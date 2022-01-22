Search

22 Jan 2022

Stephen Glass hails Aberdeen’s professional performance in Scottish Cup victory

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hailed his side for their professional performance as they eased into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the expense of Edinburgh City.

The Dons were dominant against opposition from the bottom tier and close-range finishes from Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez had them on easy street by half-time, while Lewis Ferguson put the icing on the cake with an injury-time header.

Glass said: “The way we approached the first half made the game a little bit easier.

“We would have liked more goals (in the) second half but the quality wasn’t quite there in the second half – but it’s better than the reverse where you don’t start properly and have to chase it.”

Glass showed his intent by naming a side unchanged from a feisty 1-1 draw with Rangers in midweek and it was one-way traffic from the off.

The home side passed up a handful of chances before taking a deserved lead through Welshman Hedges midway through the first half.

The second goal came before the break as Funso Ojo exchanged passes with Hedges before the latter turned provider with a low cross that Ramirez fired high into the net from close range.

There was still time for the home side to add a third as Ferguson headed in at the far post after the visitors failed to clear a right-wing free-kick at the death.

Glass hoped his side could have wrapped up the win earlier, adding: “We had a lot of opportunities where we should be hitting the target or hitting it harder, but it’s a lesson because it could get edgy if they pull a goal back.

“It should have been out of sight earlier, but it was a professional job.”

Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith admitted his side were outplayed, saying: “It was a difficult game for us.

“I didn’t expect them to play the starting XI that face Rangers, if I’m honest.

“When you see that team – and I thought Aberdeen were the better team in midweek – you have a little bit of fear.

“I hate getting beat. I thought it was going to be an uncomfortable afternoon but the players in the main held their own and 3-0 was probably a fair reflection.”

