22 Jan 2022

Jaze Kabia brace helps Falkirk to victory at 10-man East Fife

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Two second-half goals from Jaze Kabia helped Falkirk to a 2-0 win at 10-man East Fife.

East Fife sit bottom of cinch League One and have now failed to win in their last 10 games after Kabia struck early in the second half and in stoppage time to seal all three points, after home keeper Jude Smith had been sent off in the 16th minute.

Clyde bounced back from a goal down to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

Michael Doyle opened the scoring for the visitors before David Goodwillie equalised from the penalty spot to make sure Clyde stay sixth while Queen’s Park remain in fourth.

