Celtic to host Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup fifth round

Celtic have been drawn at home against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fifth round.
The Hoops, who won 2-1 at Alloa on Saturday evening, have already beaten the Fifers 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead this season.
Rangers will play bottom-tier opposition again. The Gers saw off Stirling on Friday and will face a trip south to play Annan, who beat Clydebank 4-3 after extra time in the fourth round.
Motherwell will host Aberdeen and Hearts take on Livingston at Tynecastle in the only two all-Premiership ties of the last 16.
League Two leaders Kelty Hearts have been rewarded for knocking out holders St Johnstone with a trip to play St Mirren.
Hibernian face a tough trip up the east coast to Gayfield to play Championship leaders Arbroath.
Dundee United face another away game against Championship opposition following their win at Kilmarnock, after being handed a tie against former manager Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle side. Dundee are also away, against Peterhead.
The ties will be played around the weekend of February 12-13.
