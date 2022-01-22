Search

23 Jan 2022

John Sheridan agrees return for sixth stint as Oldham boss

John Sheridan agrees return for sixth stint as Oldham boss

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022 10:55 PM

John Sheridan has agreed to return to Oldham as head coach.

Interim boss Selim Benachour, who replaced Keith Curle at the end of November, had earlier seen his side lose 3-0 at Harrogate, which left them bottom of Sky Bet League Two – seven points adrift from safety.

Former Oldham midfielder Sheridan previously had five spells, including two caretaker stints, as manager at Boundary Park, the last during 2017.

A brief club statement read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that this evening John Sheridan has agreed to return as Head Coach with immediate effect.

“More details will follow next week but the club would like to thank Selim Benachour for his time in interim charge.”

Former Paris St Germain midfielder and Tunisia international Benachour leaves the job without a league win since his promotion from an academy coaching role following Curle’s departure in November.

Speaking after the defeat to Harrogate, Benachour said: “I have read that he (Sheridan) wants to come back and help and I would welcome that, no problem.

“I will sit down with the owners and see what’s happening. I will never hide, but I can go back to the youth team, no problem.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media