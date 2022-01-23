Search

23 Jan 2022

Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg hails team’s resilience after latest comeback

23 Jan 2022 6:25 PM

Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg hailed his side after they produced another late comeback to earn a 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Danny Welbeck’s 82nd-minute header earned a deserved point for the visitors after Patson Daka had put the Foxes ahead at the start of the second half.

It was the fifth time in the last nine Premier League games the Seagulls have scored in the last 10 minutes to rescue a point.

They did so without boss Graham Potter and assistant Billy Reid in the dugout with both isolating after testing positive for Covid.

Hamberg took the side and, after a 12th draw in 22 league games this season kept them ninth in the Premier League, praised their resilience.

He said: “It is another comeback. The second half was more a reflection of what we are trying to do. It comes from the daily work, every day is where you need to do your best.

“As a group we keep working hard, working for each other and never give up.

“You know if you stay in the game you have a chance, we got a point and are happy to take it.

“Leicester are a good side and we survived a couple of moments in the first half but we were honest enough and knew we could do better. We conceded straight away (after half-time) but it was good to see the reaction. If the game kept playing we would push for a second goal.

“Graham had a direct feed from the game, he was always in touch with a couple of the coaches. Anything Graham wanted to change I had that information in 10 seconds.”

After an even first half Daka broke the deadlock 30 seconds after the restart when he rifled in from close range after Harvey Barnes touched on James Maddison’s shot.

The Foxes conceded twice in stoppage time on Wednesday as Steven Bergwijn’s brace stole a 3-2 victory for Tottenham and rather than build on their lead they allowed Brighton to find a way back.

Welbeck’s fine header was kept out by Kasper Schmeichel but it was just a warning and the substitute struck with eight minutes left.

He met Neal Maupay’s excellent cross at the far post to beat Schmeichel via the post and spark panic in the Leicester defence.

Only Youri Tielemans’ goalline clearance kept Dan Burn from finding a second and Schmeichel denied Leandro Trossard with four minutes left.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had been confident his side would recover from the late shock against Spurs but did not begrudge Brighton their point.

“It was a fair result, we forced their keeper to make some saves in the first half and weren’t troubled too much,” he said, with the Foxes 10th in the table. “We got the goal early in the second half which set us up well but we didn’t keep the ball well enough.

“Of course against a team who is good with the ball it can bring pressure on you. Kasper made a couple of great saves in the second half so the result overall was fair.

“We didn’t play well enough in that period (after scoring) and instead of passing the ball we were getting rid of it. I have to commend the players for keeping going until the very end.

“We were playing against a good side who have had some good results this season. We showed a great courage, mentally.”

