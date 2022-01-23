Search

23 Jan 2022

Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

23 Jan 2022 6:55 PM

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.

The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.

But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.

Osasuna beat Granada 2-0 in the early game.

Napoli moved four points behind Inter Milan at the top of Serie A with a 4-1 win over 10-man Salernitana.

Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne all scored as the Naples side made it four games unbeaten.

Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Cagliari and Torino and Sassuolo also played out a 1-1 draw, while Spezia were 1-0 winners against Sampdoria.

Nice reclaimed second spot in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Metz, with second-half goals from Khephren Thuram and Amine Gouiri.

Strasbourg were beaten 4-3 in a thrilling game with Bordeaux, while Nantes beat Lorient 4-2.

Ajax climbed above PSV to the top of the Eredivisie with a 2-1 win in Eindhoven as Noussair Mazraoui’s 74th-minute goal settled the game.

RB Leipzig’s recovery in the Bundesliga continued with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg, marking their third victory in a row.

