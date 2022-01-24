Brentford manager Thomas Frank signs new contract

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract running to 2025.

The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith, took charge of the Bees in October 2018.

He subsequently oversaw promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and the Bees are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

We're delighted to announce that Head Coach Thomas Frank and Assistant Head Coach Brian Riemer have signed new contracts through to 2025

Frank said in a video message on Brentford’s official Twitter feed: “I feel privileged that I have the chance and opportunity to continue this fantastic journey.

“I’ve been here for five years and it has been a privilege and enjoyment every single day to work with this group of players and a fantastic staff, and also with the fantastic fans.

“We created a lot of Brentford history. I’m looking forward to doing my very best every single day to try to create some new history with all the fantastic people at the club.”

The boss after he and Brian Riemer sign new deals through to 2025

Frank’s assistant Brian Riemer has also put pen to paper on a new deal, and Brentford director of football Phil Giles said in quotes on the club’s official website: “On behalf of everyone at Brentford, I’d like to congratulate Thomas and Brian on their new contracts.

“First and foremost, they are fantastic people to work with and I’m sure everyone at the club will be pleased that they have committed to stay with us until 2025.

“They have been integral to the success that we’ve shared over recent seasons, culminating in achieving our shared target of playing in the Premier League.

“We want to continue to take Brentford forward, to compete with clubs far bigger than us, and to see how far we can progress.

“I am sure that we can build on the success that Thomas and Brian have helped deliver along with all of the other staff and players and look forward to what I hope will be a successful conclusion to the season and beyond.”

After spells coaching Denmark at various youth levels and then Brondby, Frank was brought in at Brentford as Smith’s assistant in December 2018.

He was appointed as boss when Smith left to join Aston Villa, and Brentford went on to finish 11th in the second tier in 2018-19.

They came third the following season, only to lose to Fulham in the play-off final, before finishing third again in 2020-21 and beating Swansea 2-0 at Wembley to see them back in the top-flight for the first time since 1947. Frank also last term guided Brentford to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.