Search

24 Jan 2022

Rangers-bound John Souttar set to return for Hearts against Celtic

Rangers-bound John Souttar set to return for Hearts against Celtic

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 2:25 PM

John Souttar is set to return to the Hearts team to face Celtic on Wednesday after the club knocked back a bid from Rangers to take the defender immediately.

Souttar missed Saturday’s 5-0 Scottish Cup win against Auchinleck Talbot after news emerged of a failed offer from Ibrox, but he has shaken off an ankle knock ahead of Celtic’s visit.

Manager Robbie Neilson said: “John trained (on Monday) so he will get a bit of treatment on his ankle and I expect him to be available for Wednesday.”

Souttar has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Rangers and it remains to be seen whether the cinch Premiership leaders will return with another offer in January.

“We shall wait and see,” Neilson said. “There was an offer, it got knocked back, and that’s it done.

“We are just focused on the game, all eyes are on Celtic now. It doesn’t really bother us at all.”

Hearts are looking to repeat their opening-day win over Celtic and Neilson has urged his players to set their sights on catching Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“Celtic are very, very good team but we have a home game against them now, and if we can pick up three points we will go within six of them and it keeps us closer,” he said.

“We speak to the players all the time about looking up the way and not looking behind us. If we can aim for the two teams at the top of the league, we don’t need to worry about what’s coming behind.

“We got a great result at the start of the season and we hope to do it again.

“We will have 19,000 Jambos there and it will be a brilliant atmosphere. We believe we can go and win and if we get a result it sets us up for the next few games, which will be tough.

“We have to play to the best of our ability, we understand that, but we have managed to do that a few times this season.”

Meanwhile, Neilson and the club are continuing to chase transfer targets with a forward a priority.

“We are still working away, trying to get a couple in, but it’s a difficult market at the moment,” Neilson said. “It’s expensive, so we need to make sure we get the right one.

“We have one or two targets that we will try and do, if we can do them then great.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media