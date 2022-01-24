Search

24 Jan 2022

EFL postpones meeting on Derby future as administrators seek to make progress

EFL postpones meeting on Derby future as administrators seek to make progress

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 2:55 PM

A meeting to discuss the future of Derby has been postponed to allow administrators to make “additional progress”, the EFL has said.

The PA news agency reported on Friday that private investment firm Carlisle Capital had submitted a formal bid to take the club out of administration, while it is understood a consortium put together by General Sports Worldwide (GSW) is also in the frame.

The EFL said on Monday: “Following positive developments over the course of the weekend, a proposed meeting involving the EFL and political stakeholders to discuss the ongoing challenges at Derby County set for later today has been postponed to allow for additional progress to be made by the administrators.

“It is now expected that the league and the administrators will sit down in the next 24 hours as we seek to resolve the outstanding issues to the satisfaction of all parties.”

Sources close to Carlisle Capital told PA on Friday it had made an offer for the club in the region of £28million.

The bid, understood to be spearheaded by the firm’s vice-president Adam Binnie, was made fully in the knowledge that the club could face additional liabilities if one or both of the claims against Derby from Middlesbrough and Wycombe are successful.

Sources close to the group assembled by GSW say it remains interested. It is believed that group is prepared to also buy Pride Park from the club’s former owner and chairman Mel Morris and take on any liabilities arising from the Middlesbrough and Wycombe claims.

There has also been interest from former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley in taking the club out of administration, but it is understood he is nowhere near pole position.

The EFL has asked Derby’s administrators to produce a funding plan by February 1, saying in a statement last week that by the administrators’ own admission, they would run out of cash by the end of the month.

The same EFL statement also called on the administrators to name a preferred bidder.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media