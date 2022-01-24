Search

24 Jan 2022

Demetri Mitchell addresses anti-Hibernian remarks in mock grilling by new club

24 Jan 2022 9:25 PM

Hibernian have addressed head on Demetri Mitchell’s history across the Scottish capital after signing the former Hearts full-back from Blackpool.

The versatile left-sided player has joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

The former England Under-20 international made 32 appearances for Hearts over two loan spells from Manchester United in 2018 and 2019.

Hibs’ announcement made no mention of their Edinburgh rivals, stating only that he had had loan spells “in the Scottish Premiership”.

But they soon published a video on social media with Mitchell facing a mock interrogation over past comments.

Mitchell was shown a video of himself stating during his Hearts days that there were “only a handful of big clubs in the Scottish league, which is Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts” and replying “Hibs, who are they?” when asked about his new club.

After playing up for the cameras by trembling and wiping sweat from his brow, Mitchell said: “Guys, we have all said things that we shouldn’t have. I was young, I was immature, but I’m here and I’m buzzing to get going.”

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney said: “I’m delighted to sign Demetri. He brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations.

“As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one-on-one situations. My staff and I look forward to working with him.”

The 25-year-old’s sole United appearance came in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace in May 2017 and he moved to Blackpool in September 2020 before helping the Seasiders win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

