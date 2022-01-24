Search

25 Jan 2022

Niall McGinn joins Dundee on a free transfer after leaving Aberdeen

Niall McGinn joins Dundee on a free transfer after leaving Aberdeen

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 11:55 PM

Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn has joined Dundee on a free transfer after his contract was cancelled by cinch Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

The 34-year-old winger, who scored 87 goals in 358 appearances for the Dons across two spells, has agreed an 18-month deal at Dens Park.

McGinn initially joined Aberdeen from Celtic in the summer of 2012 before returning to Pittodrie following a brief stint at South Korean club Gwangju in 2017.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass told his club’s website: “Niall has been an outstanding servant to the club.

“He is now at an important stage of his career where he wants the opportunity to play every week and, unfortunately, we are not in a position to offer him that at the moment.”

McGinn, who has 67 international caps, was part of the Dons side that lifted the Scottish League Cup in 2014.

He could make his Dundee debut on Wednesday evening when James McPake’s second-bottom side travel to bottom club St Johnstone.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media