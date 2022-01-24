Search

25 Jan 2022

Tony Mowbray heaps praise on Sam Gallagher after Blackburn beat Middlesbrough

Tony Mowbray heaps praise on Sam Gallagher after Blackburn beat Middlesbrough

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 12:25 AM

Tony Mowbray hailed Sam Gallagher’s “rocket” of a right foot after his strike gave Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn a crucial 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Rovers are without top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz for two games but Gallagher took responsibility in a tight game between two of the division’s form sides to rifle in a 76th-minute winner that ultimately proved the difference.

Gallagher’s sixth goal of the season could yet be a key one. They sit second, three points ahead of third place and put in a hugely impressive performance without the likes of Brereton Diaz and Joe Rothwell.

They have won 11 of their last 15 games and Mowbray was delighted for his matchwinner.

He said: “Scoring the goal was always going to be difficult for us tonight, without Brereton and Rothwell. I don’t know how many appearances he (Gallagher) has made but I think his goals per starts is pretty good.

“He’s missed a fair whack of the season. He scored tonight with his right foot. I’m always encouraging him to hit it because when you watch it in training it’s like a bazooka, his right foot. It’s a great strike.

“Gallagher is fast, strong, good in the air, rocket in his right foot. He has all the attributes to be a top player.

“His ambition has to be to get to the Premier League, hopefully with this club, but if not, the Premier League look at this monster of a boy who can run like the wind with a rocket in his boots, why can’t he play in the Premier League?

“Other than learning the game. He’s doing that, working really hard at it and I’m delighted he’s getting the rewards.”

Middlesbrough remain seventh after their seven-match unbeaten run was ended, and afterwards Chris Wilder demanded more from his team.

He said: “For me, they dominated the first half and from an attitude point of view more than anything. They set themselves up for a deserved win.

“We’ve had a couple of chances late on, a reaction at half-time. I’m not one for players needing a word or two. At Blackburn away when it’s third vs seventh and going into the second part of the season.

“There’s a saying, fire and ice mentality. Without the ball, fire and desire to get it back, and then the ice to calm yourself down and play your game. But the first has to be the fire and I thought Blackburn had it first half, and we were always chasing it.

“Second part of it, with the football, we weren’t very good as well. Thought we were better second half, created two fabulous chances, but I want more, expect more and demand more, especially from the off.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media