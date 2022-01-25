Search

25 Jan 2022

England midfielder Jill Scott joins Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City

England midfielder Jill Scott has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the Women’s Super League season.

The 34-year-old has made almost 200 appearances for City over the last eight-and-a-half years and won her 150th senior international cap against Northern Ireland in February last year.

Villa manager Carla Ward told the club’s official website: “When we heard of Jill’s availability, it was a no-brainer.

“To have the chance to acquire one of England’s most decorated footballers is a chance we couldn’t turn down.

“Jill will bring so much to this group, not only on the pitch, but I see her having a huge impact off it too.

“We have some hugely exciting young talents coming through, so for them to learn from someone of Jill’s stature will be massive.”

Former Sunderland player Scott, a WSL title winner with City in 2016 who also has three FA Cup successes to her name, spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton.

A statement on City’s official website said: “Everybody at City would like to wish Jill the very best during her loan spell and for the remainder of the season.”

