Motherwell sign French defender Victor Nirennold

Motherwell have signed French defender Victor Nirennold on a deal until the end of the season.
The versatile 6ft 4in 30-year-old, who can play right-back, centre-back or midfield, played under Well boss Graham Alexander at Fleetwood and arrives following a spell in Malaysia.
“Victor gives us added competition down the right hand side of our team,” Alexander told his club’s website.
“He has attributes that will fit in to how we play, and a character that his team-mates will appreciate.”
