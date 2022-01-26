Search

26 Jan 2022

Football rumours: Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

26 Jan 2022 8:55 AM

What the papers say

Tottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle, Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.

The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.

Tottenham have had a 45million euros (£37.6m) bid for Porto winger Luis Diaz rejected, according to The Guardian. The 25-year-old Colombia winger has a £66m release clause and has scored 14 goals in 18 league games this season, so he will not be let go lightly. The paper also reports that Manchester United have expressed interest too.

Meanwhile, The Independent says Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson has become “one of the most pursued young players in the Championship” amid interest from top-flight clubs Brentford and Newcastle. It is reported that Forest would accept a bid of around £20m for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Players to watch

Duje Caleta-Car: West Ham are weighing up an interest in the 25-year-old Croatia and Marseille defender, according to Talksport.

Mislav Orsic: Sky Sports report Burnley may be close to securing a deal for the 29-year-old Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder.

