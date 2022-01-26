Search

26 Jan 2022

Grant McCann thanks Hull for ‘amazing time’ following departure as boss

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 5:26 PM

Former Hull manager Grant McCann has thanked the club for “an amazing time” following his departure earlier this week.

The 41-year-old was in charge of the Tigers for two-and-a-half years after being appointed in June 2019, and oversaw their promotion as League One champions last season.

His departure comes following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the Championship club last Wednesday.

In a statement, McCann said: “I would like to thank everyone at Hull City. I have had an amazing time and have learned so much in my two-and-a-half years at the football club.

“Winning the League One title and receiving the manager of the year award last season was a huge honour, and I am proud of how the team has adapted to the Championship this season.

“We have been on a fantastic run over the past 12 games, earning 20 points and sitting seventh in the form table. I am confident the team can build on this form and finish the season well.

“It is a special football club and I would like to thank the Allam family for showing complete faith in me during our journey. I wish them all well for the future.

“To the players, staff, and fans, I thank you with all my heart. Through the good and the bad, we stuck together as one big family.

“Best wishes to Acun Ilicali on his new adventure and I hope there is lots of success for Hull City and its fans moving forward. Up the Tigers.”

Hull are currently 19th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone, and host Swansea on Saturday.

