Search

27 Jan 2022

Graham Alexander proud of Motherwell for claiming point after ‘harsh’ red card

Graham Alexander proud of Motherwell for claiming point after ‘harsh’ red card

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 11:55 PM

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card.

Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.

“I thought the second one was harsh,” Alexander said.

“Liam has probably made two fouls all game. I saw their centre-halves making foul after foul in the first half and just a warning. That was where my frustration was.

“I think it’s a harsh decision and I made my view point. But obviously I’m not allowed to.”

Christian Doidge missed a good late chance for Hibs but Motherwell also threatened after the sending-off and the visitors did not register a shot on target in a game that was badly affected by a swirling wind.

Alexander said: “We held out with 10 men but it wasn’t holding out before that. We were the team who had the chances, made their keeper make saves. I don’t think we conceded a shot on target so I thought we played really well.

“When it goes to 10 men, it’s tough but even then we threatened to score the winner a couple of times. I’m really proud of my players.”

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney highlighted the conditions as he declared himself satisfied.

“Really pleased with the performance but slightly disappointed we didn’t take one of the chances we had,” he said.

“But in these conditions I have to be very pleased with how the team played.

“We maybe weren’t as patient as we could’ve been when they went down to 10 men. But they’re fourth and these games are maybe decided on fine margins.

“I can’t criticise any of my forward players for missing chances, I want them to be brave.

“Although we didn’t have any shots on target I still thought we created enough chances to win the game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media