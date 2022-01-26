Tam Courts praises super-sub Nicky Clark after ‘sublime’ stoppage-time winner

Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice.

The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.

And Courts was delighted with the former Rangers forward’s contribution.

The 40-year-old said: “Nicky Clark does what Nicky Clark does best with the equaliser and winner. I am delighted for him.

“Going behind was bitterly disappointing but we had subs who could help the team.

“Nicky is still a predator at this level. I trust him so much.

“The penalty was a foregone conclusion and his winner was a sublime header.”

United beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup at the weekend but had lost six Premiership matches in a row before the game with County.

And Courts admitted the win was a big result for the club.

He added: “I am thoroughly delighted with the character of the players and the result.

“On the balance of play, I don’t think anyone can say we didn’t deserve it. We thoroughly merited the three points.

“We probably played better in the first half and could have been two or three up.

“I was frustrated with that but it was great to see us return to playing as a high-energy team.

“In the second half, we showed grit and determination to get a big win.”

Staggies boss Malky Mackay was disappointed that his team had taken nothing from the game.

He said: “We had two or three great chances and their keeper made a few cracking saves so I am disappointed that we lost the game.

“But we need to try and keep the momentum going because we played OK.”