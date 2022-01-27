Search

27 Jan 2022

Tam Courts: Late win at Ross County could be defining moment for Dundee United

27 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

Tam Courts says Dundee United’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ross County on Wednesday night could be a “defining” moment of the Taysiders’ season.

The home side had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the 53rd minute but United substitute Nicky Clark levelled with a penalty in the 73rd minute and then headed in a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

After an extra-time win over Championship side Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, it was United’s first cinch Premiership triumph after six defeats which followed a 1-1 draw with the Staggies in Dingwall in November.

Boss Courts believes his side will take confidence from the result and from having a healthier squad heading into the match against Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

He told DUTV: “We have players returning from injury. It was nice to have a few options from the bench.

“When you actually reflect on it, our season took a turn for the worse when Ross County equalised in Dingwall and last night we scored with a last-minute winner ourselves.

“So football is sometimes very cyclical that way.

“We feel healthier than we did in Dingwall and I think this is a kind of defining moment for our season and we can try to push on now.

“I think if we were going to Parkhead not taking the three points last night it might have seemed a little bit more daunting and almost a kind of must-win or must-take-something type of game whereas we will go there and be very optimistic about what we can get out the game.

“We will obviously be very respectful of Celtic but the three points last night is a big platform for confidence and momentum that should give us a bit of renewed vigour going into the game at the weekend.”

