27 Jan 2022

Tony Mowbray keen to come up against Premier League’s ‘sexy foreign managers’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has spoken of his determination to prove you do not have to be a “sexy foreign manager” to achieve at Premier League level.

Mowbray is eyeing promotion to the top flight after guiding Rovers into a strong position in the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite nearly two decades of managerial experience, the 58-year-old feels that is the only way he can get back amongst the elite.

“I’d like to manage in the Premier League again,” said Mowbray, who led West Brom to the top division in 2008.

“I want to manage against Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, and prove you don’t have to be a sexy foreign manager to achieve.

“But I truly believe you have to take a team up to manage there if you’re a Championship manager. It can happen (another way), but it’s unlikely if you’re a 58-year-old English manager.”

Monday’s 1-0 victory over another of Mowbray’s former clubs, Middlesbrough, lifted Blackburn to second ahead of a trip to Luton this Saturday.

It has been an unexpectedly strong challenge from the Lancashire side who, after three seasons in mid-table, had not been among the promotion favourites.

Mowbray, who reaches 250 games as Rovers boss this weekend after almost five years in the job, is pleased with the progress made.

“I want to thank the owners and thank the supporters for their patience,” he told RoversTV. “It hasn’t always been as good as it is at this moment.

“It’s been an up-and-down journey. From relegation to League One, to the high of bouncing back, then almost mediocrity as a Championship team.

“We never really threatened to be relegated but never threatened the top six. This year, progression has come. I think the team is in a good place.”

Mowbray is out of contract in the summer and Rovers’ fate could have a bearing on his future, but the situation does not concern him.

“There’s been no talks, but I don’t sit there and worry about it,” he said. “I just try and win football matches.”

