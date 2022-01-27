Hibernian ready to swoop for Norwegian attacker Runar Hauge

Hibernian could be set to sign another Norwegian attacker as they look to add goals to their game.

Reports in Norway claim Bodo/Glimt winger Runar Hauge is on his way to join Shaun Maloney’s team.

The 20-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Norwegian champions and spent last season on loan with Stjordals-Blink in the second tier.

Hibs signed 19-year-old Elias Melkersen from Bodo/Glimt earlier this month but he is yet to feature.

Maloney’s side could do with an additional cutting edge after starting 2022 with one goal in three matches, which came deep into extra-time against Cove Rangers.

They failed to register a shot on target against 10-man Motherwell on Wednesday night but wing-back Chris Cadden is confident the goals will come.

Cadden told Hibs TV: “It is a new system and a new way of playing, we dominated the ball. We are getting there but in terms of the result it is unfortunate.

“It was tough conditions out there, very windy but it was like that for both teams. We tried to get the ball down and play with it as much as we could and do what the Gaffer has set out to do.

“We just needed that final bit of quality in the final third to finish the game off. We know we have that quality up at the top end of the pitch so we know that will come.”