Martindale: Livingston fighting to avoid relegation and have been since game one

David Martindale insists Livingston go into Saturday’s game against Hibernian immersed in a relegation battle they have been fighting since the opening day of the cinch Premiership season.

The Lions’ 1-0 defeat by league leaders Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night left them in ninth place, eight points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone and six ahead of Dundee in 11th.

Martindale stressed the fight to retain top-flight status is an annual one for the West Lothian club.

He said: “Come matchday 33 (league split) we will have a better indication if we are in a relegation battle or playing in the top six.

“Do I want to finish 10th in the Premiership, would I take that right now? Of course I would.

“Let’s be honest, you need form, injury and luck and there are contentious decisions that go against you and go for you.

“You need all that to fall in your favour and you could be looking at top-six but in this building right now, we are in a relegation battle.

“It is very precarious. You are going into the game at Ibrox but you have one eye on St Johnstone versus Dundee, let’s be honest.

“So the outcome of that game was crucial for us also and that’s where we are.

“You are looking slightly at teams above you but you have both eyes probably on the teams below you.

“So yes, relegation battle. We have been in a relegation battle from matchday one and we will be in a relegation battle to matchday 33.

“Whether we are in the top six in matchday 34 or still in the bottom six will determine whether we are in a relegation from then onwards.

“But from matchday one to matchday 33 we are in a relegation battle and that’s how we are going to see it every year.”

Martindale confirmed that winger Alan Forrest, out of contract in the summer, rejected the chance to go to St Johnstone.

He said: “I accepted a bid from St Johnstone and wee Alan came in to speak to me on Tuesday and just said he didn’t want to go, he wanted to stay here.

“So I said ‘no problem at all, go and give me a selection headache and get yourself back in the team’.

“I will let the window shut and then I will have a chat with him.”

Martindale is pleased to have Craig Sibbald and James Penrice back in training, with Sebastian Soto, the 21-year-old United States international who signed on loan from Norwich earlier in the week, possibly set to make his debut.

He said: “Craig Sibbald has returned to training. James Penrice is training.

“Soto has had two negative LFTs (lateral flow tests) and he might be available for Saturday but we may have to play that by ear. We are in a very good place.”