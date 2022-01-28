Search

28 Jan 2022

Melker Hallberg joins St Johnstone on 18-month deal

Melker Hallberg joins St Johnstone on 18-month deal

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 10:55 AM

St Johnstone have signed Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg on an 18-month contract following his departure from Hibernian.

The 26-year-old arrived in Scotland two-and-a-half-years ago when Paul Heckingbottom took him to Easter Road.

However, after being sidelined for most of the early part of the season through injury under Jack Ross, he was informed by recently-installed Hibs manager Shaun Maloney that he was not part of his plans.

Following his release from the Edinburgh club on Thursday, Saints – currently bottom of the cinch Premiership – moved quickly to recruit him for their bid to avoid relegation.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “I’ve got a player with bags of experience. He knows the league and he’s desperate to come and play and prove himself. It’s a fantastic addition.

“I think he’s a top-class player and he can play anywhere in midfield, as the deeper one or more advanced. It’s another signing that gives me options. I’ve been chasing him for quite a while so I’m delighted to get it over the line.”

Hallberg is available to go straight into the squad for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Aberdeen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media