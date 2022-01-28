Melker Hallberg joins St Johnstone on 18-month deal

St Johnstone have signed Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg on an 18-month contract following his departure from Hibernian.

The 26-year-old arrived in Scotland two-and-a-half-years ago when Paul Heckingbottom took him to Easter Road.

However, after being sidelined for most of the early part of the season through injury under Jack Ross, he was informed by recently-installed Hibs manager Shaun Maloney that he was not part of his plans.

Following his release from the Edinburgh club on Thursday, Saints – currently bottom of the cinch Premiership – moved quickly to recruit him for their bid to avoid relegation.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “I’ve got a player with bags of experience. He knows the league and he’s desperate to come and play and prove himself. It’s a fantastic addition.

“I think he’s a top-class player and he can play anywhere in midfield, as the deeper one or more advanced. It’s another signing that gives me options. I’ve been chasing him for quite a while so I’m delighted to get it over the line.”

Hallberg is available to go straight into the squad for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Aberdeen.