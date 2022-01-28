Search

28 Jan 2022

I never doubted myself – Giorgos Giakoumakis always had faith despite slow start

28 Jan 2022 5:55 PM

Giorgos Giakoumakis insists he never doubted himself despite the slow start to his Celtic career.

The Greece striker struggled to make an impact after signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo last summer due to injury and fitness issues, but after putting in extra training during the winter break he came off the bench against Hibernian on January 17.

Giakoumakis then scored in the Scottish Cup win at Alloa last Saturday – on his first start since October – and in the cinch Premiership win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Kyogo Furuhashi is still out with a hamstring injury while fellow Japan striker Daizen Maeda is on international duty, which means the 27-year-old Greek forward will keep his place in the side for the visit of Dundee United on Saturday and he insists his confidence has never wavered.

He said: “No, I never doubted myself because I believe in my abilities.

“I have a big motivation, I have big dreams, big targets and the only thing I was wishing was to be healthy. This was the only thing I was worrying about.

“I can say I feel confident now. I had a tough period during the first six months with some injuries.

“I missed the pre-season so it was difficult for me to get back fit. I stayed for extra training during the days off my team mates had. It was really difficult for me.

“I had to get fit and now I am fit and because of that, I’m happy and of course I will give my best.”

News

