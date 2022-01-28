Search

28 Jan 2022

Malky Mackay urges Ross County to rise to occasion against Rangers

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 6:55 PM

Malky Mackay wants his Ross County players to rise to the occasion against Rangers on Saturday.

The cinch Premiership champions won 4-2 in an entertaining encounter when they visited Dingwall last August.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side travel north for the lunchtime kick-off with a four-point lead over Celtic at the top of the table while the Staggies are in 10th place, six points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone.

County boss Mackay wants his side to embrace the challenge in front of what will be a packed house with an enthusiastic travelling support.

He said: “Rangers brought a massive support with them which they do all over and it made for a really good, entertaining game so I don’t think there will be anything different come the weekend.

“I think there will be a good support here again, hopefully we have all our own fans in as well and good atmosphere and full stadiums make for places you want as footballers, coaches and managers.

“The challenge to players, you always want to play against the best teams and in front of as many people as you can and when you get to do that in life it is something you want more of.

“When you go to Parkhead or Ibrox or either of the Old Firm come here, what you are getting is a game against a top quality team with a great atmosphere.

“That’s what I say to players, that they should enjoy and embrace that.

“To play against the best players as you can, as long as you can, as much as you can, is certainly how I embraced my career.

“The bigger the team you played, the more of a challenge you had but you should want to challenge yourself against the biggest and the best and invariably when you do that you rise to the challenge.”

