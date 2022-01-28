Search

28 Jan 2022

Graham Alexander adds Joe Efford to Motherwell’s striking options

28 Jan 2022 9:25 PM

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has added American forward Joe Efford to his striking options at Fir Park.

Efford, 25, has arrived from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2023.

Alexander told the Motherwell website: “We are very happy to bring Joe to the club and add to our attacking options.

“He has a great work ethic, real pace and goalscoring abilities from either side of the front three.

“He’s at a great age and after speaking with him, I know he is highly motivated to succeed at Motherwell.”

Efford began his professional career at Botosani in Romania after opting out of a college scholarship in the United States.

He went on to play for Mallorca in Spain and Ergotelis in Greece before joining Waasland-Beveren in 2020.

