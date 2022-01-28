Graham Alexander adds Joe Efford to Motherwell’s striking options

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has added American forward Joe Efford to his striking options at Fir Park.
Efford, 25, has arrived from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2023.
Alexander told the Motherwell website: “We are very happy to bring Joe to the club and add to our attacking options.
“He has a great work ethic, real pace and goalscoring abilities from either side of the front three.
“He’s at a great age and after speaking with him, I know he is highly motivated to succeed at Motherwell.”
Efford began his professional career at Botosani in Romania after opting out of a college scholarship in the United States.
He went on to play for Mallorca in Spain and Ergotelis in Greece before joining Waasland-Beveren in 2020.
