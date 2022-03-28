Search

30 Mar 2022

Football rumours: Kieran Tierney’s form catches the eye of Real Madrid bosses

Football rumours: Kieran Tierney’s form catches the eye of Real Madrid bosses

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Kieran Tierney‘s stellar form may have earned the Arsenal defender a move to Spain. The Sunday Post reports Real Madrid bosses are considering a potential £50million bid for the 24-year-old, following his starring role in the Gunners’ recent run towards a Champions League place.

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports Ainsley Maitland-Niles is destined for a return to the Premier League. The Arsenal midfielder is currently on loan at Roma, but it is believed the club have no plans to extend his stay beyond the summer, opening the window for the 24-year-old to return to England.

Napoli appear to have placed a hefty roadblock in the way of Manchester United and Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen. The Sun, via Corriere dello Sport, says the Italian club have placed a whopping £83million price tag on their striker – far more than the 23-year-old’s suitors would likely be willing to pay.

The Liverpool Echo, citing talkSPORT, says the Reds are interested in a summer move for Monaco’s 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raphinha: Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona have agreed terms with the Leeds forward over a summer transfer.

Memphis Depay: Tottenham are leading the race to sign the Barcelona forward, according to Mundo Deportivo.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media