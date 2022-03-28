Search

30 Mar 2022

Head coach Mark Robinson leaves AFC Wimbledon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 1:25 PM

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed the departure of head coach Mark Robinson by mutual consent.

The 1-0 home defeat by Cambridge on Saturday was a fifth straight loss and extended their winless run to 20 Sky Bet League One games.

The Dons, knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Boreham Wood, were left fourth from bottom and the club felt a change was now needed.

A brief statement on the club website read: “Head coach Mark Robinson has today parted company with AFC Wimbledon by mutual consent.

“The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mark for all his hard work, loyalty and commitment whilst in this role. There will be no further statement for the time being.”

Robinson joined AFC Wimbledon in 2004, not long after the club’s formation, and had stepped up into the role of head coach following the departure of Glyn Hodges in January.

Addressing the issue of his future after the Cambridge defeat, Robinson said: “In all my years here, it’s never been a job. It’s always been a lot more than that. So of course, it’s immensely difficult, but I’m just doing my best to deal with the situation.”

