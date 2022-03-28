Search

30 Mar 2022

Child tripped up by Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox was his agent’s son

Child tripped up by Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox was his agent’s son

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 4:55 PM

Paul Gascoigne’s management company has stated that the child he tripped up at Ibrox on Saturday was his agent’s son.

Gascoigne came under criticism after footage showed him tripping up a child after beckoning him on to the pitch as he warmed up for a charity match.

The child stayed down on the turf before being helped up by Gascoigne and one of his team-mates in the side made up of former Rangers players.

A statement from M&N Management read: “The ‘young fan’ who was tripped up by Gazza at the weekend during the Rangers v World XI game was in fact his agent’s son.

“The two are constantly playing practical jokes on one another and play fighting. We confirm that no harm was caused.”

Gascoigne later made a brief appearance in the match against a team put together by Luis Figo and was allowed time and space to net a goal in a 3-2 defeat for his Rangers side.

The 54-year-old won two Scottish titles with Rangers in 1996 and 1997.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media