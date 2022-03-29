Search

30 Mar 2022

Football rumours: Financial struggles impede Barcelona pursuit of Mohamed Salah

Football rumours: Financial struggles impede Barcelona pursuit of Mohamed Salah

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Barcelona may be denied a move for Mohamed Salah due to the financial restrictions placed on them by LaLiga. Although the Spanish giants have been linked with a summer move for the Liverpool forward, the Daily Mirror, via Marca, says the club’s precarious financial situation and need to comply with spending limits means they will most likely be priced out of any deal for the 29-year-old.

Staying with Barcelona, the Mirror also reports Leeds winger Raphinha has emerged as a top target for the club, with bosses believed to be willing to offer around £33.5million for the 25-year-old Brazil international. However, their financial limitations may again come into play as Leeds have valued Raphinha at £67million – double what Barcelona are willing to pay.

Elsewhere, The Sun says Newcastle are targeting Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. According to the paper, Liverpool bosses are also keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old Senegal international, who has impressed in a struggling outfit this season.

The Leicester Mercury reports Leicester have been linked with a move for Club Bruges forward Charles de Ketelaere

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: Bild says Liverpool will face stiff competition for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Otavio: Portuguese outlet A Bola reports Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are all interested in a summer move for the Porto midfielder.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media