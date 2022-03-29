Football rumours: Financial struggles impede Barcelona pursuit of Mohamed Salah

What the papers say

Barcelona may be denied a move for Mohamed Salah due to the financial restrictions placed on them by LaLiga. Although the Spanish giants have been linked with a summer move for the Liverpool forward, the Daily Mirror, via Marca, says the club’s precarious financial situation and need to comply with spending limits means they will most likely be priced out of any deal for the 29-year-old.

Staying with Barcelona, the Mirror also reports Leeds winger Raphinha has emerged as a top target for the club, with bosses believed to be willing to offer around £33.5million for the 25-year-old Brazil international. However, their financial limitations may again come into play as Leeds have valued Raphinha at £67million – double what Barcelona are willing to pay.

Elsewhere, The Sun says Newcastle are targeting Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. According to the paper, Liverpool bosses are also keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old Senegal international, who has impressed in a struggling outfit this season.

The Leicester Mercury reports Leicester have been linked with a move for Club Bruges forward Charles de Ketelaere

Social media round-up

Nicolas Pepe weighing up Arsenal transfer exit amid "frustrating" seasonhttps://t.co/4VBqHz1tDz pic.twitter.com/bDrTYiQrDz — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 28, 2022

Man Utd make their mind up on the futures of Marcus Rashford and Luke Shawhttps://t.co/7wnL7JBulz pic.twitter.com/q6VAVsL7If — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 28, 2022

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: Bild says Liverpool will face stiff competition for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Otavio: Portuguese outlet A Bola reports Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are all interested in a summer move for the Porto midfielder.