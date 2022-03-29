Search

30 Mar 2022

Afghanistan development squad face women MPs in Amnesty International initiative

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 2:55 PM

Female footballers who fled Afghanistan last year played against a women’s team of MPs in London on Tuesday as part of an Amnesty International initiative.

The event saw the Afghanistan development squad, who arrived in the United Kingdom last November after fleeing their homeland following the Taliban’s return to power, beat the parliamentarians across four matches at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill.

Tracey Crouch, Kim Leadbeater and Alison McGovern were among those in the cross-party group of MPs taking part.

The matches, celebrating the contribution refugees make to the game and highlighting women’s rights issues in Afghanistan, kickstarted Amnesty International UK’s Football Welcomes initiative, which is in its fifth year and runs throughout April.

Khalida Popal, the Afghanistan squad’s team director, said in a statement from Amnesty International UK: “The team is a long way from home, but the cheering atmosphere was what they needed. The players showed off their skills and played passionately.

“After a tumultuous journey to reach safety, there are still many obstacles they face. Football has a powerful way of bringing people together and is a crucial part of the team rebuilding their lives in the UK.”

Crouch said: “We knew we were playing against pros, and we were up for the challenge. We got to know the Afghan team on the pitch, and they are remarkable players. It’s an absolute pleasure to have them settled in the UK and we can’t wait to watch them grow as a team.”

Naomi Westland, Amnesty International UK’s head of Football Welcomes, said: “This match goes to the very heart of what Football Welcomes is all about – breaking down barriers and bringing people together from different walks of life.

“The refugee crisis in Ukraine shines a light on the importance of welcoming refugees wherever they’re from, whether it’s Ukraine, Afghanistan, Eritrea or elsewhere.

“We hope as many football teams as possible get involved this year to welcome refugees and show just how important they are to our communities.”

