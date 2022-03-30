Search

31 Mar 2022

Mohamed Salah and Egypt team-mates targeted with lasers during shoot-out loss

Mohamed Salah and Egypt team-mates targeted with lasers during shoot-out loss

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 11:25 AM

Egypt players including Mohamed Salah were targeted with lasers during their penalty shoot-out defeat by Senegal in Tuesday’s World Cup play-off.

Footage showed green lights visible on players’ faces as they stepped up to take their penalties in the crunch game in Dakar.

Salah missed the first spot-kick, while Mostafa Mohamed and Ahmed Sayed were also unsuccessful before Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane scored the decisive penalty to book Senegal’s place in Qatar.

The Egypt Football Association posted pictures of the affected players on their Instagram page accompanied by the caption: “It happens to the best.”

In a separate post, the Egypt FA put up pictures apparently showing damage to the team’s bus.

Egypt went into the second leg with a 1-0 advantage, but Hamdi Fathi’s early own goal sent the tie to extra-time, and Senegal secured a repeat of their African Cup of Nations triumph earlier this year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media