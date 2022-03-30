Search

Aaron Ramsey fully fit ahead of Old Firm derby, says Wales boss Robert Page

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 1:25 PM

Aaron Ramsey has returned to Rangers with “full fitness” ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Celtic.

Ramsey was omitted from Wales’ matchday squad against the Czech Republic after struggling towards the end of his country’s World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria last Thursday.

But Wales manager Robert Page, speaking after his side’s 1-1 friendly draw on Tuesday, said Ramsey’s omission was a precaution and he expects the 31-year-old midfielder to feature in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Page said: “There was no injury. It was a no-brainer.

“What we have to do is show respect to the clubs as well.

“We’ve got their players and Aaron is 30-plus years old now. I made that decision not to have him in the 23.

“We didn’t need to risk Aaron. Let him go back to his club with full fitness and play in a wonderful game, the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

“Knowing then it’s less risk of him getting injured or picking anything else up, so we can protect him a little bit for June.

“We’re in the final now. The job was done, the most important game was against Austria on Thursday.”

Ramsey has yet to play a full game for Rangers since joining from Juventus on loan in January.

But he did manage 84 minutes in their most recent Premiership clash, when he scored in a 2-1 win at Dundee on March 20.

Second-placed Rangers head into the Old Firm derby three points behind their Glasgow rivals.

