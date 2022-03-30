Who’s going to Qatar? Five places still up for grabs at this year’s World Cup

The qualification picture for the World Cup in Qatar is nearing completion, with 27 of the 32 finalists now confirmed.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention.

Hosts

Qatar

Europe (13 places total)

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Portugal, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

To be decided: Portugal and Poland joined the 10 UEFA group winners by triumphing in play-offs on Tuesday. The final play-off path remains unfinished, with Ukraine’s semi-final against Scotland postponed to June. The winners of that match will take on Wales, who beat Austria in their semi last week.

South America (4/5 places)

Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

To be decided: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay are through as top-four finishers in South America’s 10-team qualifying competition, while Peru, having come fifth, are the side advancing to the intercontinental play-offs – two ties in June that will determine the final two berths.

Asia (4/5 places)

Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

To be decided: Four sides have progressed by finishing in the top two in the two groups of six – the third-placed sides, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, will face each other in June in Doha for the right to play in the intercontinental play-offs against Peru.

Africa (five places)

Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

To be decided: N/A – all spots were sealed on Tuesday as five two-legged play-offs were completed.

North/Central America & Caribbean (3/4 places)

Qualified: Canada

To be decided: Two teams will join Canada in advancing to Qatar as CONCACAF top-three finishers, with another to get an intercontinental play-offs spot by coming fourth. At the moment the United States and Mexico are second and third respectively on 25 points and Costa Rica – who cannot finish lower – fourth, three points behind with an inferior goal difference. The final round of matches takes place in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Costa Rica hosting the US, while Mexico entertain El Salvador.

Oceania (0/1 places)

To be decided: The Oceania qualifying process will be completed on Wednesday when the Solomon Islands take on New Zealand in Doha for a place in the intercontinental play-offs, where they will face the fourth-placed finisher from CONCACAF qualifying.