31 Mar 2022

Could Jude Bellingham force his way into England’s World Cup starting line-up?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 4:25 PM

Jude Bellingham underlined his enormous potential with a man-of-the-match display in England’s 3-0 friendly win against Ivory Coast.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Borussia Dortmund’s midfield prodigy, who could force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup starting line-up at the age of 18.

Real deal or media hype?

So far, Bellingham is the real deal. Southgate was at pains to play down the expectation after the teenager’s consummate performance against Ivory Coast in his fourth senior England start. But he has been wowing the Bundesliga for close to two seasons now and England team-mate Jack Grealish described his ability as “scary” after the Wembley win. Bellingham became Birmingham’s youngest-ever first-team player aged 16 years and 38 days and is England’s third-youngest full international behind Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

What are his strengths?

Since bursting on to the scene at home city club Birmingham, Bellingham has displayed maturity beyond his years. His temperament has enabled him to make correct decisions and flourish when others might have frozen. Comparisons to Steven Gerrard do not appear misguided. At 6ft, Bellingham, is a well-balanced athlete, a tireless runner on and off the ball, and technically supreme. His all-round game against Ivory Coast left England fans wondering if there was anything he cannot do.

Does he have any weaknesses?

He did not show any at Wembley on Tuesday night. He was a constant threat driving forward, hit the post with one shot, went close with another and saw one run lead to an over-turned penalty. He does have a tenacious edge though and in the Bundesliga has shown his emotions can get the better of him. His willingness to mix-it in midfield in the heat of battle could land him in trouble with referees if future opponents look to exploit his combative mentality.

Where would he fit into Southgate’s starting XI?

Southgate has an abundance of midfield riches and appeared to have a winning formation at Euro 2020 with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice central to that success. Add the likes of Grealish, Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka to the mix and it is clear the Three Lions boss has several dilemmas to resolve before settling on his strongest line-up. But there is a growing feeling that a starting place must be found for Bellingham, who is already being touted as a future England captain.

