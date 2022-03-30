Search

31 Mar 2022

Former Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy to become PSV manager

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022

Former Manchester United forward Ruud Van Nistelrooy has signed a three-year deal to become PSV’s manager from this summer.

The 45-year-old has worked with various age-group teams at the Eredivisie club and was also Holland’s assistant at the European Championships last summer since he retired as a player in 2012.

Van Nistelrooy will replace current boss Roger Schmidt, who will leave at the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

“It has always been my dream to be head coach at PSV,” former forward Van Nistelrooy told the official club website.

“I’ve worked intensively with Toon Gerbrands, PSV’s current general manager, the past few seasons.

“I was convinced I could pursue a professional coaching career and originally thought I needed one more year to gain experience, but sometimes things do go their way and you find out that life is not completely manageable. This is the right moment to take the next step.”

During three years with PSV, the ex-Netherlands international scored 62 goals in 67 matches before a high-profile move to United.

Van Nistelrooy will be part of a new-look set-up at the Eindhoven-based outfit, who also recently announced Marcel Brands – previously with Everton – had accepted the role as chief executive officer from the start of next season.

“A few things have come together the past few months”, Van Nistelrooy explained.

“The appointment of Marcel Brand as PSV’s general manager and the conversation we’ve had were the final push I needed to make a conscious choice and take this step.

“PSV are ready to embark on a new path this summer and I am ready to play my part.

“Talks with the board of directors have reinforced the idea that we are ambitious and look to create something special in the long term. I am excited for the task in hand at PSV.”

