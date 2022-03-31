Search

31 Mar 2022

Football rumours: Clubs suffer blow as Kalvin Phillips wants to remain at Leeds

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 8:55 AM

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror reports England midfielder Kalvin Phillips intends to sign a new contract with Leeds. The news comes as a blow to a wealth of Premier League teams, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa all reportedly having expressed an interest in the 26-year-old.

Manchester United are believed to be stepping up their pursuit of Harry Kane. The Daily Mail, via ESPN, says the club are prepared to used Anthony Martial as a makeweight to help get a deal across the line, but Tottenham’s £100million price tag for the England captain will still be a substantial obstacle for the Red Devils to overcome.

Staying at Old Trafford, the Telegraph reports that United are chasing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. However, it is believed any deal for the 22-year-old Uruguay international is contingent on the club qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is intent on moving on from the Premier League club in the summer, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has recently been linked with Ajax.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: Manchester United are preparing a move for the 24-year-old Roma striker, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Marco Asensio: Tuttosport says the Real Madrid forward’s wage demands could deter an approach from AC Milan.

News

