31 Mar 2022

FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup – Gianni Infantino

31 Mar 2022 12:55 PM

The idea of a biennial World Cup was not a FIFA proposal, its president Gianni Infantino has said.

The concept of shortening the four-year gap between the game’s showpiece event has met with fierce opposition, in particular within Europe.

And the prospect of biennial tournaments receded still further when Infantino distanced FIFA from the project during his speech at the organisation’s annual Congress in Doha.

He went on to say that national associations, leagues and players’ groups were now in consultation to try to find “agreements and compromises”. FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani has floated the idea of a global Nations League instead.

Infantino said on Thursday: “Let me be clear about this – FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup.

“Let’s get the process clear. The last FIFA Congress asked the FIFA administration for a vote, and 88 per cent voted in favour, to study the feasibility of that and some other projects. The FIFA administration, under the leadership of Arsene Wenger, did that. We studied the feasibility.

“But FIFA did not propose anything. FIFA came to the conclusion that it was feasible, but would it have some repercussions and impacts.

“The next phase was consultation and discussion and trying to find agreements and compromises, to find what was most suitable for everyone.”

