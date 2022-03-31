Search

31 Mar 2022

Ex-Aston Villa and Norwich striker John Deehan battles neurodegenerative disease

Ex-Aston Villa and Norwich striker John Deehan battles neurodegenerative disease

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 2:55 PM

John Deehan, the former Aston Villa, West Brom, Norwich and Ipswich striker has been battling a neurodegenerative disease for the last six years.

The 64-year-old made close to 400 top-level appearances between 1975 and 1990, but now his wife Linda has revealed his struggles with serious illness.

Linda Deehan explained how husband John still loves to talk about football, but naturally has issues with memory.

In a heartfelt statement, Linda Deehan asked for consideration for the whole family.

“Now seems like the right time to inform you that for several years my husband John Deehan, former Aston Villa, WBA, Norwich City and Ipswich Town centre-forward has been battling a neurodegenerative disease,” said Linda Deehan in a statement.

“John’s consultant has concluded that he has Dementia, namely Alzheimer’s Disease. John was only 58 years old at the time.

“John has good days and bad days. He endeavours to continue to live and enjoy a normal life, as best as possible, however almost every day we are confronted with a new challenge.

“If you come across him at a match or elsewhere, please don’t be afraid to interact with him.

“Please understand that John may not be able to converse in the way he once did, but he still loves to talk about football and share a laugh.

“Please be considerate if he is having a bad day and struggling. This disease plays tricks on his memory, so he may not be able to remember accurately, and he may find signing autographs a challenge.

“Even though things have not ended as we had planned, we continue to live our lives as best we can.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media