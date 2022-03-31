Search

31 Mar 2022

Mikel Arteta hoping for double fitness boost as Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta hoping for double fitness boost as Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 4:25 PM

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of their London derby away to Crystal Palace.

The Gunners went into the international break on the back of a win at Aston Villa which kept them in pole position to secure a top-four Premier League finish and a return to Champions League football.

Aaron Ramsdale missed the victory at Villa Park with a hip injury and was forced to withdraw from the England squad as a result.

He is almost certain to be unavailable on Monday night but Arteta may be able to call on Bukayo Saka – who scored the only goal to see off Villa – and full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Saka tested positive for coronavirus while away with the Three Lions, ruling him out of the friendly wins over Switzerland and Ivory Coast but is now back in full training at Arsenal.

“Bukayo is feeling good, he’s training today, hopefully he is still feeling as he was yesterday,” Arteta said on Thursday.

“I don’t know how much he would have played (with England). Sometimes when a player is in a good moment, you don’t want to stop it.

“It’s what it is, he had Covid and we had to take him out of the national team. He had some time to rest and to recover, but he will be training in the next few days to again hit the form he was in.”

Tomiyasu has been struggling with a two different calf injuries and has not featured since the second leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool on January 20.

“I think it will be close,” Arteta said of Tomiyasu’s chances of playing at Selhurst Park.

“He’s been training more and more. He has the boys back now, so he will be joining some sessions this week and let’s see how it is.

“He had a recurring injury, but in the other calf, which was strange and difficult to predict.

“He’s been through a lot in the last two years with all the Covid and the amount of games that he’s played.

“The transition to a different league with the intensity, it’s completely different. So we can find the right reasons and hopefully don’t go through that situation again because – especially for him – it’s been tough.”

Saka had gone into the international break having called for more protection from referees after feeling he was on the receiving end on a number of tough challenges during the Villa win.

Speaking after the game, Villa manager Steven Gerrard showed little sympathy for Saka’s comments, saying, “It’s part of the game”, that “physicality’s allowed” and that the winger would “learn quick”.

But Arteta defended Saka’s opinion, adding: “I think Bukayo said he was not going to complain, but he wanted some consistency in the refereeing.

“The only person who can protect the players is the referee because he guides the level of the game and the level of the contact and physicality that is allowed or not allowed in a football match.

“I think we have to protect our best players and that’s in the hands of the referee.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media