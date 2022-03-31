Rangers season in the balance amid Alfredo Morelos fitness doubts – Mark Hateley

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley claims the Ibrox club’s season could turn out to be a “disaster” amid further concerns over the fitness of Alfredo Morelos.

Gers are challenging for three trophies, with a Europa League quarter-final and Scottish Cup semi-final quickly following the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday.

But two defeats against Hampden opponents Celtic would leave the Hoops on course for a treble.

Gers could be without Morelos for Sunday’s Ibrox clash after the Colombia striker was sent home from international duty because of a thigh injury.

Photos emerged on social media on Thursday which claim to show him on crutches at Glasgow Airport.

Hateley told BETDAQ: “Rangers are in a place right now where it looks like it could be a great season or a disaster of a season.

“They’ve not won anything yet. They’ve lost the League Cup, which Celtic have already won.

“The importance of winning a championship probably outweighs anything, especially with the Champions League that comes with winning that this year, the financial rewards that come with it, and what that then takes away from the runner-up.

“It’s vitally important to win the league but, as every Celtic or Rangers fan will tell you, it’s very important to win every trophy.

“So this game against Celtic is massive, it’s very, very big. Especially this season.”

Celtic are three points ahead of Rangers with a goal difference advantage of 14.

Hateley added: “The fixture is 100 per cent pivotal to the title race.

“There’s two Old Firm games and two high-profile Europa League games against Braga, so it’s a key time now for Rangers and their squad.

“Giovanni (Van Bronckhorst) will have seen and studied his squad – he’s going to have to dig deep.

“Rangers need to win, without a shadow of a doubt.”