01 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Barcelona gearing up for Antonio Rudiger swoop

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

What the papers say

Barcelona are reportedly set to make an offer for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Telegraph says the Spanish giants are looking to take advantage of the financial sanctions on the Stamford Bridge club as they open talks with the 29-year-old, who is believed to want a deal worth around £200,000 a week, plus a big signing-on fee.

The paper also says Barca are looking to sign Rudiger’s team-mates Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Christensen is expected to head to Spain on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Barcelona are keeping tabs on Azpilicueta despite the 32-year-old recently triggering a 12-month extension with Chelsea.

Elsewhere, the Telegraph reports Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is set to depart the King Power Stadium. The club are believed to have placed a £25million price tag on the 24-year-old, who has thus far been reluctant to sign a new deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are ready to move on from midfielder Douglas Luiz, with manager Steven Gerrard looking to sign a new holding midfielder for next season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Djed Spence: The Daily Mirror reports Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all interested in the 21-year-old Middlesbrough defender, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Christopher Nkunku: RB Leipzig will listen to offers of £63.3m or more for the 24-year-old midfielder, according to ESPN.

