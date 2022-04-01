Search

01 Apr 2022

Graham Potter urges Brighton to go on the attack

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Brighton boss Graham Potter is focusing on attack as he attempts to end his side’s recent slump.

The Seagulls have slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League after losing their last six matches.

Having scored just one goal during that sequence, Potter has no doubt where the problems lie.

“It’s not rocket science,” said Potter. “I think we have to attack better. That’s been something we have thought about and spoken about.

“So, without giving too much away, I think that’s probably the focus for us but, at the same time, you know that you have to do the defensive work, you have to be resolute, because you’re playing against Premier League sides.”

Brighton return to action after the international break as bottom side Norwich visit the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Canaries are eight points off safety and needing a dramatic turnaround to escape an immediate return to the Championship. Yet, despite the fixture on paper offering Brighton an excellent opportunity to rediscover their touch, Potter is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “Every team, regardless of league position, regardless of what’s happened previously, has the capacity to to win games in the Premier League. That’s why the competition is the best in the world and it’s why it’s so tough.

“So we don’t underestimate anybody. I think we’re old enough and experienced enough in this Premier League to know that, wherever or whoever you play, it’s a dangerous game.

“That’s the reality of the competition. So for us – having known that and accepted that – it’s about how do we go about winning and how do we go about being ourselves and performing well.

“It’s about focusing on our performance, being aggressive, getting the crowd behind us, trying to perform like we know we can.”

The match will be Brighton’s third in succession at home, where they have only won three times in the league all season.

“Win or lose we’ve always been relatively consistent in how we’ve acted but, at the same time, we know we want to try to turn it around,” said Potter, who will again be without the injured Adam Lallana and Adam Webster.

“We’re here to win, we’re here to win in front of our supporters. We know we haven’t done as well as we’d like at home, so we want to try and change that.

“The boys are honest, they give everything all the time. It’s just that wins in this league are tough.”

