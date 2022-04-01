Search

01 Apr 2022

Roy Hodgson hoping ‘quality’ Ismaila Sarr can inspire Watford

Roy Hodgson hoping ‘quality’ Ismaila Sarr can inspire Watford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Roy Hodgson is hoping a rejuvenated Ismaila Sarr can take the positive impact of helping Senegal qualify for the World Cup into Watford’s Premier League survival push.

The winger has not featured for his club since picking up a hamstring problem following the goalless draw away to Manchester United at the end of February.

Sarr was back in action for the Lions of Teranga during the international break, and scored a penalty in the shoot-out win over Egypt on Tuesday night to help secure his country’s place in Qatar.

Hodgson is confident Sarr can take that momentum into the final games of the season – starting at Liverpool for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

“It is great when they go away, and come back fit – but it is even better when they come back like Sarr, celebrating that his team has now qualified for the World Cup,” said Hodgson.

“It has been a hard journey for him to play for Senegal this time, but a very successful one, so that has buoyed his spirits I am sure.

“I am pretty certain he will be putting his hand up and ask to be put into the starting line-up (on Saturday).

“As far as I am concerned, a player of his quality is going to be very important for the club if we are going to pull ourselves away from the relegation zone, because you can’t do it without players of that sort of quality.

“My last memory of Ismaila before he got injured at Manchester United was a very positive one.

“He did very well up there, worked exceptionally well and was very good for the team. His help if you like as one of the 11 got us a particularly good result.”

Watford boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win at Southampton before the international break.

However, a trip to Anfield, where Hodgson was manager for just six months after taking over in the summer of 2010, is set to prove the sternest of tests.

Hodgson hopes his players will be up for the challenge.

He said: “At the final analysis, it is a question of how good the 11 players that you have decided to put on the field are at doing their jobs and how capable they are going to be at producing the sort of performances which can get you results.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media